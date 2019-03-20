Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
India
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville
By:
7h ago

Bubba Wallace will pull double duty this weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's anad Derek Stamets
Corey LaJoie, TriStar Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Gas Monkey Garage and Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR Racing Experience
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro U.S. Air Force

Wallace, who competes fulltime in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports, will compete in Saturday’s Truck Series race, driving the No. 22 Chevrolet for AM Racing.

Wallace will step in for Austin Wayne Self, who has been competing with the team since Daytona and is currently 12th in the series standings.

“In an effort to advance the performance component of our program, we will be putting a different Chevrolet driver in the seat of the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for Martinsville this weekend. We are pleased to announce Darrell Wallace Jr. as the driver,” a statement from AM Racing said.

“He has been selected with very specific objectives regarding program feedback and development. His record at the track speaks for itself.”

Two of Wallace’s six career Truck series wins have come at Martinsville, most recently in 2014. He earned his first NASCAR national series victory in 2013 fall race at the track while driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

At the time of his first Truck win, Wallace became just the second African-American driver to win a NASCAR national series race. Wendell Scott won a Cup series race in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 1, 1963.

Next article
Canadian Raphael Lessard adds K&N race to schedule

Previous article

Canadian Raphael Lessard adds K&N race to schedule

Next article

NASCAR Roundtable: Has the new rules worked well so far?

NASCAR Roundtable: Has the new rules worked well so far?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports , AM Racing
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc already pushing Ferrari engineers hard

18h ago
Marquez: Honda couldn't tolerate Ducati speed deficit Article
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda couldn't tolerate Ducati speed deficit

Australian GP flop leaves Ferrari confused Article
Formula 1

Australian GP flop leaves Ferrari confused

News in depth
NASCAR Roundtable: Has the new rules worked well so far?
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: Has the new rules worked well so far?

Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville
NASCAR Truck

Bubba Wallace to compete in NASCAR Truck race at Martinsville

Canadian Raphael Lessard adds K&N race to schedule
NASCAR Truck

Canadian Raphael Lessard adds K&N race to schedule

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.