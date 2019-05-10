Motorsport.com press releases
Motorsport.com extends global footprint with launch of Polish edition
The world’s largest digital motorsport platform adds a 16th language edition to its international roll-out strategy.
Stock Car Brazil partners with Motorsport.com for 2019 season
On the 40th anniversary season of Stock Car Brazil, the most-read motor racing website in the world – Motorsport.com – has announced a content partnership with Brazil’s premier domestic series.
FIA calls on Motorsport Network to build results history database
Network business Motorsport Stats appointed as FIA Official Supplier of motorsport results and statistics database services as a new feature of FIA.com
Motorsport Network appoints a new Group Chief Executive Officer
Liberty Media’s former SVP of Corporate Development, Yavor Efremov, to steward the organisation’s future
Motorsport Live launches the Motorsport Valley Tour
New initiative to offer fans unique behind-the-scenes access to leading Formula 1 teams.
Fernando Alonso invests in Motorsport Games
One of the sport’s legendary talents takes up a board position with Motorsport Network’s dedicated games and esports division
Aston Martin becomes new Autosport BRDC Award partner
Aston Martin is the new official partner of the Autosport BRDC Award, which will now have a £200,000 prize fund.
Motorsport.tv launches free-to-air service for fans
New partner video channels added to the home of motorsport & automotive TV.
Codemasters signs esports partnership with Motorsport Network
Dirt Rally 2.0 will be the first in a number of titles to be brought to competitive life through a partnership with Motorsport Network.
Motorsport Stats launches world’s largest free results database
Motorsport Stats Results gives fans access to the sport’s largest repository of motor racing intelligence and provides a turnkey solution for the industry.
Formula E boss Agag invests in Motorsport Network's EV venture
The founder of the Formula E electric racing series becomes equity partner and chairman of the newly consolidated EV media powerhouse
Bathurst 12 Hour to be streamed for free on Motorsport.tv
This weekend's Bathurst 12 Hour - opening round of the 2019 Intercontinental GT Challenge - can be watched in full, live and for free, on Motorsport.tv.
Motorsport Images: An Enduring Legacy
This four-part documentary tells the stories behind some of the iconic images, by photographers who were deeply engrained in the F1 paddock.
Motorsport Network and Speed Digital launch Motorious.com
Technology and media businesses combine capability to create a new global automotive platform for the collectable car market.
Motorsport Live to get fans closer to the action
Dedicated service to provide followers of motorsport with a comprehensive service from race ticketing to travel, hospitality, grandstands, fan villages and accommodation.
Motorsport Heroes – Five stories, one enduring spirit
Michèle Mouton, Mika Häkkinen, Tom Kristensen & Felipe Massa to feature in a major theatrical release.