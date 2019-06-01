Sign in
India
Le Mans test day: Buemi leads morning session for Toyota 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans / Testing report

Le Mans test day: Buemi leads morning session for Toyota

The two Toyota LMP1s were separated by just over a tenth of a second at the top of the times at the end of the first session of the official Le Mans 24 Hours test day.

39m ago
Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat
WEC / Breaking news

Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat

Toyota LMP1 recruit Brendon Hartley says he is looking to combine his new FIA World Endurance Championship role with a race seat in Formula E with Porsche.

4h ago
Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Top List

Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day

Teams have gathered in Le Mans for the Test Day ahead of this year's 24-hour race. Here are 50 great images ahead of Sunday's running, click on the arrows to scroll through the images.

9h ago
Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak Paul Ricard
Blancpain Endurance / Race report

Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak

Bentley made up for its 2018 disappointment at Paul Ricard by dominating this year's edition of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup's 1000km race.

9h ago
Porsche: Ford, BMW exits made 2018/19 best season to win
WEC / Breaking news

Porsche: Ford, BMW exits made 2018/19 best season to win

With BMW and Ford both leaving the FIA World Endurance Championship after the Le Mans 24 Hours, Porsche feels the current superseason was the best time take the GTE Pro class title.

19h ago
Toyota supports proposed LMP1 handicap system
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota supports proposed LMP1 handicap system

Toyota has declared support for plans to introduce success ballast into the LMP1 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship for next season. 

Jun 1, 2019
Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours with Marini
Endurance / Breaking news

Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours with Marini

MotoGP star Valentino Rossi has revealed he will contest this year's Gulf 12 Hours alongside his half-brother Luca Marini and his long-time advisor and friend Uccio Salucci.

May 31, 2019
Davidson, Maldonado switch to JOTA for 2019/20 WEC
WEC / Breaking news

Davidson, Maldonado switch to JOTA for 2019/20 WEC

Anthony Davidson and Pastor Maldonado will continue their FIA World Endurance Championship partnership next season with the JOTA Sport LMP2 team.

May 30, 2019
Nakajima aims to capitalise on rare Super GT title chance Suzuka
Super GT / Breaking news

Nakajima aims to capitalise on rare Super GT title chance

Kazuki Nakajima says he is aiming for the 2019 SUPER GT crown after his Suzuka win, having not been detrimentally affected by his absence from the Fuji race for the first time in several years.

May 30, 2019
ACO hints at future success ballast system for LMP1
WEC / Breaking news

ACO hints at future success ballast system for LMP1

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest, which jointly writes the rules for the World Endurance Championship with the FIA, has suggested a success ballast system could be implemented in LMP1 next season.

May 29, 2019
Calado: Ferrari will begin 2019/20 WEC with "slow car"
WEC / Breaking news

Calado: Ferrari will begin 2019/20 WEC with "slow car"

Ferrari will begin the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season with a "slow car", fears James Calado, because bad weather at Spa scuppered a Balance of Performance adjustment.

May 29, 2019
Porsche celebrates WEC title with gold Le Mans liveries 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche celebrates WEC title with gold Le Mans liveries

Porsche has revealed its liveries for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, including a special one-off gold design to celebrate its FIA World Endurance Championship manufacturers' title.

May 29, 2019

Live: Follow the Mugello MotoGP race as it happens Italian GP
MotoGP / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Mugello MotoGP race as it happens

21m ago
Inside Line F1 Podcast: 10 much-needed personalities for Netflix series Article
Formula 1

Inside Line F1 Podcast: 10 much-needed personalities for Netflix series

Andy Soucek Photo
FIA F2

Andy Soucek

Ford reveals retro liveries for WEC farewell at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

Ford reveals retro liveries for WEC farewell at Le Mans

Ford will pay homage to a pair of its outright Le Mans 24 Hours winners from the 1960s with retro liveries on its factory GTE Pro contenders in this year's race.

May 28, 2019
Initial BoP released for 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

Initial BoP released for 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ford has taken the biggest hit in the initial GTE Pro Balance of Performance for next month's Le Mans 24 Hours.

May 28, 2019
Toyota signs LMP1 rival Laurent as reserve driver
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota signs LMP1 rival Laurent as reserve driver

Rebellion LMP1 driver Thomas Laurent will join Toyota as test and reserve driver for the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

May 28, 2019
Cassidy: Slow stop denied us "easy race" to victory Suzuka
Super GT / Breaking news

Cassidy: Slow stop denied us "easy race" to victory

Nick Cassidy believes a slow pitstop denied him and teammate Ryo Hirakawa what could have been an easy victory in the Suzuka round of SUPER GT series.

May 28, 2019
Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima/Sekiguchi lead Lexus 1-2-3 Suzuka
Super GT / Race report

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima/Sekiguchi lead Lexus 1-2-3

Kazuki Nakajima and Yuhi Sekiguchi fended off a mid-race attack from their Lexus stablemates to win the Suzuka round of SUPER GT series for TOM'S.

May 26, 2019
Suzuka Super GT: Lexus locks out front row as Nissan struggles Suzuka
Super GT / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super GT: Lexus locks out front row as Nissan struggles

The TOM'S team locked out the front row of the grid for the Suzuka round of SUPER GT series, as Nissan's struggles turned qualifying into a two-horse race between Lexus and Honda.

May 25, 2019
Audi: Tyre war the "major worry" for Super GT entry
Super GT / Breaking news

Audi: Tyre war the "major worry" for Super GT entry

Audi sport chief Dieter Gass has said that differences in sporting regulations need to be ironed out before the manufacturer can commit to Japan's Super GT Championship.

May 24, 2019
Lotterer: No Japan return while I'm in Formula E
Super GT / Breaking news

Lotterer: No Japan return while I'm in Formula E

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andre Lotterer says he couldn't realistically consider a return to racing in Japan while he is racing full-time in the ABB FIA Formula E series.

May 23, 2019
Ginetta set for return to WEC in 2019/20
WEC / Breaking news

Ginetta set for return to WEC in 2019/20

Ginetta will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship next season with its LMP1 contender.

May 22, 2019
BMW to end WEC programme after single season
WEC / Breaking news

BMW to end WEC programme after single season

BMW will pull the plug on its factory World Endurance Championship involvement after a single season in the category, the manufacturer has announced.

May 22, 2019
Toyota's performance pegged back for Le Mans
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota's performance pegged back for Le Mans

Toyota's performance is set to be pegged back at next month's Le Mans 24 Hours in comparison to last year.

May 21, 2019
DragonSpeed leaving LMP1 to focus on IndyCar programme
IndyCar / Breaking news

DragonSpeed leaving LMP1 to focus on IndyCar programme

Elton Julian, team principal at DragonSpeed, has announced that next month's 24 Hours of Le Mans will see the team entering LMP1 for the final time, as he seeks to extend his NTT IndyCar Series campaign in 2020.

May 18, 2019

Le Mans test day: Buemi leads morning session for Toyota
Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Buemi leads morning session for Toyota

Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat
WEC

Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat

Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day
Le Mans

Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day

More
