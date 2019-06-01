Filters:
Le Mans test day: Buemi leads morning session for Toyota
The two Toyota LMP1s were separated by just over a tenth of a second at the top of the times at the end of the first session of the official Le Mans 24 Hours test day.
Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat
Toyota LMP1 recruit Brendon Hartley says he is looking to combine his new FIA World Endurance Championship role with a race seat in Formula E with Porsche.
Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day
Teams have gathered in Le Mans for the Test Day ahead of this year’s 24-hour race. Here are 50 great images ahead of Sunday’s running, click on the arrows to scroll through the images.
Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak
Bentley made up for its 2018 disappointment at Paul Ricard by dominating this year's edition of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup's 1000km race.
Porsche: Ford, BMW exits made 2018/19 best season to win
With BMW and Ford both leaving the FIA World Endurance Championship after the Le Mans 24 Hours, Porsche feels the current superseason was the best time take the GTE Pro class title.
Toyota supports proposed LMP1 handicap system
Toyota has declared support for plans to introduce success ballast into the LMP1 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship for next season.
Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours with Marini
MotoGP star Valentino Rossi has revealed he will contest this year's Gulf 12 Hours alongside his half-brother Luca Marini and his long-time advisor and friend Uccio Salucci.
Davidson, Maldonado switch to JOTA for 2019/20 WEC
Anthony Davidson and Pastor Maldonado will continue their FIA World Endurance Championship partnership next season with the JOTA Sport LMP2 team.
Nakajima aims to capitalise on rare Super GT title chance
Kazuki Nakajima says he is aiming for the 2019 SUPER GT crown after his Suzuka win, having not been detrimentally affected by his absence from the Fuji race for the first time in several years.
ACO hints at future success ballast system for LMP1
The Automobile Club de l'Ouest, which jointly writes the rules for the World Endurance Championship with the FIA, has suggested a success ballast system could be implemented in LMP1 next season.
Calado: Ferrari will begin 2019/20 WEC with "slow car"
Ferrari will begin the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season with a "slow car", fears James Calado, because bad weather at Spa scuppered a Balance of Performance adjustment.
Porsche celebrates WEC title with gold Le Mans liveries
Porsche has revealed its liveries for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, including a special one-off gold design to celebrate its FIA World Endurance Championship manufacturers' title.
Ford reveals retro liveries for WEC farewell at Le Mans
Ford will pay homage to a pair of its outright Le Mans 24 Hours winners from the 1960s with retro liveries on its factory GTE Pro contenders in this year's race.
Initial BoP released for 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours
Ford has taken the biggest hit in the initial GTE Pro Balance of Performance for next month's Le Mans 24 Hours.
Toyota signs LMP1 rival Laurent as reserve driver
Rebellion LMP1 driver Thomas Laurent will join Toyota as test and reserve driver for the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.
Cassidy: Slow stop denied us "easy race" to victory
Nick Cassidy believes a slow pitstop denied him and teammate Ryo Hirakawa what could have been an easy victory in the Suzuka round of SUPER GT series.
Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima/Sekiguchi lead Lexus 1-2-3
Kazuki Nakajima and Yuhi Sekiguchi fended off a mid-race attack from their Lexus stablemates to win the Suzuka round of SUPER GT series for TOM’S.
Suzuka Super GT: Lexus locks out front row as Nissan struggles
The TOM’S team locked out the front row of the grid for the Suzuka round of SUPER GT series, as Nissan’s struggles turned qualifying into a two-horse race between Lexus and Honda.
Audi: Tyre war the "major worry" for Super GT entry
Audi sport chief Dieter Gass has said that differences in sporting regulations need to be ironed out before the manufacturer can commit to Japan’s Super GT Championship.
Lotterer: No Japan return while I'm in Formula E
Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andre Lotterer says he couldn't realistically consider a return to racing in Japan while he is racing full-time in the ABB FIA Formula E series.
Ginetta set for return to WEC in 2019/20
Ginetta will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship next season with its LMP1 contender.
BMW to end WEC programme after single season
BMW will pull the plug on its factory World Endurance Championship involvement after a single season in the category, the manufacturer has announced.
Toyota's performance pegged back for Le Mans
Toyota's performance is set to be pegged back at next month's Le Mans 24 Hours in comparison to last year.
DragonSpeed leaving LMP1 to focus on IndyCar programme
Elton Julian, team principal at DragonSpeed, has announced that next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans will see the team entering LMP1 for the final time, as he seeks to extend his NTT IndyCar Series campaign in 2020.