Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat
Toyota LMP1 recruit Brendon Hartley says he is looking to combine his new FIA World Endurance Championship role with a race seat in Formula E with Porsche.
Andretti Autosport drivers left fuming at IndyCar Race Control
Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay are angry that gambling on an early switch to slicks in the first race of IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix double-header was negated when the pits opened under yellow before the field had packed up together.
Dixon: We’ve got nothing to lose now, we’ll just go for wins
Scott Dixon says that the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team has no other option but to just go for IndyCar race victories now that he has slipped 92 points off the championship lead in the opening race at Detroit.
Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden beats Rossi in wet-dry Race 1
Team Penske's Josef Newgarden scored victory in Race 1 of IndyCar's Chevrolet Grand Prix at Detroit, holding off Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi, as Takuma Sato scooped third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.
Detroit IndyCar: Race 1 delayed by storms, lightning warnings
The first of this weekend’s two NTT IndyCar Series races at Belle Isle, due to start at 3.50pm ET, has been delayed due to thunderstorms.
Detroit IndyCar: Rossi grabs Race 1 pole, Newgarden tops Group 1
Alexander Rossi produced a brilliantly acrobatic lap to nail his sixth NTT IndyCar Series pole in Detroit, beating Scott Dixon by 0.2sec in Group 2, while Josef Newgarden led the first group and will start on the outside of the front row.
Detroit IndyCar: Hunter-Reay tops final practice/warm-up
With IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix running a unique qualifying system, the ‘warm-up’ and pitstop practice took place as the final session on Friday and was topped by Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Detroit IndyCar: Rossi top as Pagenaud wall-brush halts FP2 early
Alexander Rossi topped second practice for IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle, but Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud halted the session by smacking a wall.
O’Ward to miss Iowa, Gateway IndyCar races
IndyCar rookie Patricio O’Ward will not be racing for Carlin-Chevrolet at the Iowa and Gateway rounds of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series.
Detroit IndyCar: Dixon dominates first practice
Scott Dixon put his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on top by a daunting margin in opening IndyCar practice at Detroit, as Team Penske’s Will Power clocked P2 in the fastest of the Chevy machines.
Markelov open to further F2 outings in 2019
Artem Markelov has not ruled out returning to the Formula 2 Championship for further races this year after making a one-off return to the F1 feeder series in Monaco.
IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit GP double-header – facts and figures
Historical data from the various Detroit open-wheel races ahead of the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
IndyCar’s 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule
This weekend’s double-header Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park sees the seventh and eighth rounds NTT IndyCar Series supported by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Trans-Am by Pirelli. Here’s what’s on, when it’s on, and how to watch it.
Satisfaction and frustration at Indy for Arrow SPM
Fate wasn’t always smiling on the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports drivers in the Indianapolis 500, but there were some highly promising aspects to the team’s race, as David Malsher explains.
The perfect playground for radical track experiments
The imposing and impressive backdrop to Berlin's Tempelhof track gives the ABB FIA Formula E venue a unique character. But it has other distinctive qualities that the electric championship could make use of to get even more radical
Toyota launches Gazoo brand in New Zealand
Toyota has rebranded its motorsport activity in New Zealand under the Gazoo Racing banner.
Faster new Toyota Racing Series car breaks cover
The faster third-generation Toyota Racing Series car has been officially launched in New Zealand.
Rossi on the science behind his Indy 500 near miss
Timing and motorsports go hand in hand, and one of the most significant numbers of last weekend’s mega motorsport events was the 0.2086s that Alexander Rossi fell short of second Indianapolis 500 win, as Simon Pagenaud beat him with a daring late-race pass and then fended him off until the final time across the famed yard of bricks.
Power admits pitstop error, retracts Race Control criticism
Will Power says that having seen the video evidence, he now realizes he hit his refueler in his second pitstop in the Indy 500, and that his initial reaction regarding his punishment was wrong.
Ferrucci confirmed as Indy 500 Rookie of the Year
Santino Ferrucci, who finished seventh and top-placed rookie in last weekend’s Indianapolis 500, has been confirmed as the race's Rookie of the Year, and he's also moved into the lead of the NTT IndyCar Series 2019 Rookie of the Year standings.
Prema hopes FIA "took the lesson" from red flag debacle
Prema Racing Formula 2 boss Rene Rosin says officials must learn from the mistake to place more than half the field a lap down in the Monaco feature race.
Will Alonso's Indy failure end the age of versatility?
Fernando Alonso has become something of a motorsport all-rounder in recent years. But his failure - along with McLaren – to qualifying for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 might warn current Formula 1 drivers off similar exploits. That would be a mistake.
Massa "disappointed" with run of mistakes in Berlin
Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa says he is "disappointed" with the mistakes he made in ABB FIA Formula E's Berlin E-Prix last weekend.
Rahal slams Bourdais for Indy shunt: “He obviously doesn’t get it”
Graham Rahal was left furious with Sebastien Bourdais after their collision on Lap 178 of the 200 caused a five-car wreck that brought out the red flags in the Indianapolis 500.