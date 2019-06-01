Formula 1 / News

Filters:
Why Ferrari should stick with Binotto
Mattia Binotto has been very effective in improving Ferrari technical department - but his recent promotion has not immediately transformed Formula 1's most evocative and emotional team.
Hamilton wary of "squandering" F1 chances by retiring early
Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton says that he can “definitely” see himself racing for many more years, with the goal of matching Michael Schumacher’s seven titles.
Williams expects upgrades will bring "significant performance"
The Williams Formula 1 team has a major upgrade plan it hopes will bring "significant performance" to its car over the middle part of the 2019 season.
How F1's vital aero parts are made strong
Formula 1 technical consultant Pat Symonds explains the magic of carbon fibre - and how one term encompasses a wealth of different applications that the grand prix squads use across their machine.
Formula 1's current engine technology "too incredible"
Racing Point technical director Andrew Green believes the current Formula 1 engines are "too incredible" and reckons the sport could benefit from a simpler power unit.
Inside Line F1 Podcast: 10 much-needed personalities for Netflix series
This week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast talks about the 10 paddock personalities that would be make Season 2 of the Netflix-F1 show that much more interesting and funny!
Teammate wars! Who’s beating who after Monaco?
Who is winning Formula 1's teammate wars following the Monaco Grand Prix?
Ferrari finally joins Formula 1 Esports Series
Ferrari will compete in the Formula 1 Esports Series and ensure that all 10 teams will compete in the 2019 edition.
Hamilton expects Mercedes engine upgrade for Canada
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' first Formula 1 engine upgrade of the season is among the improvements he expects to see for the next race in Canada.
Why F1's lesser-known rookie is revered by his peers
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon was a late call-up to Formula 1 this season - so late that he'd already signed a Formula E deal for the 2018/19 season, believing his grand prix dream to be over.
Why F1 teams will be looking to F2 to gain an edge in 2021
Although the majority of the 2021 technical regulations are yet to be defined, there's one major change that has already been announced. This switch could have a major impact on the competitive order in the upper echelons of single-seater racing
Promoted: Why the French GP is excellent value for money
Formula 1 races into the French Grand Prix this June for what is sure to be an action-packed weekend – and one that won’t break the bank. Motorsport Live looks at why the French Grand Prix is excellent value for money.
Red zone: trending stories
Barcelona calls for "urgent" government help to save F1 race
The organisers of the Spanish Grand Prix, the RACC, have urged the government to step in and find a solution "urgently" in order to save the Barcelona race.
Porsche built engine for possible F1 2021 entry
Porsche has built and tested an engine that would have been Formula 1 compatible and formed the basis of a 2021 entry had it committed to joining the world championship.
Verstappen: I'm still waiting for the real battle against Hamilton
F1 Racing magazine recently spent a day behind the scenes with Max Verstappen on a visit to the Puma headquarters in Germany.
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part one
The Monaco Grand Prix marked a significant milestone for Formula 1’s pre-eminent technical journalist, as Giorgio Piola covered his 814th Grand Prix – making it his 50th year covering the sport!
Analysis: Getting to the heart of what Ferrari is getting wrong
Most of the focus on Ferrari's tough start to the 2019 Formula 1 season has been on its inability to get the best out of its car on each weekend.
Debate: Should Monaco corner-cutting approach be changed?
Sergio Perez believes that drivers who cut corners in Monaco should have to take a detour before rejoining the track in order to avoid gaining an advantage.
Wolff convinced Bottas won't suffer a confidence slump
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff trusts Valtteri Bottas won't suffer a confidence slump over his Formula 1 prospects this year, despite another weekend where a good result has slipped from his grasp.
Racing Point targets "good fix" to Monaco setback for Canada
Racing Point Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer says the team will have a "good fix" for its qualifying issues for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix after struggling in Monaco.
Mercedes reveals Hamilton clipping airgun delayed Bottas stop
Mercedes has revealed that a mistake at Lewis Hamilton’s pitstop in the Monaco Grand Prix delayed the subsequent stop of Valtteri Bottas, consequently leading to the Finn's pitlane collision with Max Verstappen.
The 0.4mm difference that may be costing Ferrari
A minimal change to the Pirelli tyres for 2019 has proved to be a major tech headache for Formula 1 teams. But some have adapted better than others, which may explain just why Ferrari's pre-season pace has disappeared
Rosberg, Webber laud Hamilton's "spectacular" Monaco drive
Former Monaco Grand Prix winners Nico Rosberg and Mark Webber have praised Lewis Hamilton for what Rosberg described as an "awesome job" en route to a nervy win in the Principality.
Honda believes engine can now hit required mileage target
Honda is optimistic its latest Formula 1 engine is capable of lasting seven grands prix, which would mark an important step in its bid to produce a title-challenging product.