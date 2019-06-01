Formula 1 / News

Sign in
India
66,878 articles
News in depth

Why Ferrari should stick with Binotto Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Ferrari should stick with Binotto

Mattia Binotto has been very effective in improving Ferrari technical department - but his recent promotion has not immediately transformed Formula 1's most evocative and emotional team.

3h ago
Hamilton wary of "squandering" F1 chances by retiring early
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wary of "squandering" F1 chances by retiring early

Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton says that he can “definitely” see himself racing for many more years, with the goal of matching Michael Schumacher’s seven titles.

4h ago
Williams expects upgrades will bring "significant performance"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams expects upgrades will bring "significant performance"

The Williams Formula 1 team has a major upgrade plan it hopes will bring "significant performance" to its car over the middle part of the 2019 season.

22h ago
How F1's vital aero parts are made strong Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How F1's vital aero parts are made strong

Formula 1 technical consultant Pat Symonds explains the magic of carbon fibre - and how one term encompasses a wealth of different applications that the grand prix squads use across their machine.

Jun 1, 2019
Formula 1's current engine technology "too incredible"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1's current engine technology "too incredible"

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green believes the current Formula 1 engines are "too incredible" and reckons the sport could benefit from a simpler power unit.

Jun 1, 2019
Inside Line F1 Podcast: 10 much-needed personalities for Netflix series
Formula 1 / Commentary

Inside Line F1 Podcast: 10 much-needed personalities for Netflix series

This week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast talks about the 10 paddock personalities that would be make Season 2 of the Netflix-F1 show that much more interesting and funny!

Jun 1, 2019
Teammate wars! Who’s beating who after Monaco? 
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Commentary

Teammate wars! Who’s beating who after Monaco? 

Who is winning Formula 1's teammate wars following the Monaco Grand Prix?

May 31, 2019
Ferrari finally joins Formula 1 Esports Series
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari finally joins Formula 1 Esports Series

Ferrari will compete in the Formula 1 Esports Series and ensure that all 10 teams will compete in the 2019 edition.

May 31, 2019
Hamilton expects Mercedes engine upgrade for Canada
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton expects Mercedes engine upgrade for Canada

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes' first Formula 1 engine upgrade of the season is among the improvements he expects to see for the next race in Canada.

May 31, 2019
Why F1's lesser-known rookie is revered by his peers Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why F1's lesser-known rookie is revered by his peers

Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon was a late call-up to Formula 1 this season - so late that he'd already signed a Formula E deal for the 2018/19 season, believing his grand prix dream to be over.

May 31, 2019
Why F1 teams will be looking to F2 to gain an edge in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 teams will be looking to F2 to gain an edge in 2021

Although the majority of the 2021 technical regulations are yet to be defined, there's one major change that has already been announced. This switch could have a major impact on the competitive order in the upper echelons of single-seater racing

May 31, 2019
Promoted: Why the French GP is excellent value for money French GP
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: Why the French GP is excellent value for money

Formula 1 races into the French Grand Prix this June for what is sure to be an action-packed weekend – and one that won’t break the bank. Motorsport Live looks at why the French Grand Prix is excellent value for money.

May 31, 2019

Barcelona calls for "urgent" government help to save F1 race
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Barcelona calls for "urgent" government help to save F1 race

The organisers of the Spanish Grand Prix, the RACC, have urged the government to step in and find a solution "urgently" in order to save the Barcelona race.

May 31, 2019
Porsche built engine for possible F1 2021 entry
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Porsche built engine for possible F1 2021 entry

Porsche has built and tested an engine that would have been Formula 1 compatible and formed the basis of a 2021 entry had it committed to joining the world championship.

May 31, 2019
Verstappen: I'm still waiting for the real battle against Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

Verstappen: I'm still waiting for the real battle against Hamilton

F1 Racing magazine recently spent a day behind the scenes with Max Verstappen on a visit to the Puma headquarters in Germany.

May 31, 2019
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part one
Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part one

The Monaco Grand Prix marked a significant milestone for Formula 1’s pre-eminent technical journalist, as Giorgio Piola covered his 814th Grand Prix – making it his 50th year covering the sport!

May 30, 2019
Analysis: Getting to the heart of what Ferrari is getting wrong
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Commentary

Analysis: Getting to the heart of what Ferrari is getting wrong

Most of the focus on Ferrari's tough start to the 2019 Formula 1 season has been on its inability to get the best out of its car on each weekend.

May 30, 2019
Debate: Should Monaco corner-cutting approach be changed?
Formula 1 / News

Debate: Should Monaco corner-cutting approach be changed?

Sergio Perez believes that drivers who cut corners in Monaco should have to take a detour before rejoining the track in order to avoid gaining an advantage.

May 30, 2019
Wolff convinced Bottas won't suffer a confidence slump
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff convinced Bottas won't suffer a confidence slump

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff trusts Valtteri Bottas won't suffer a confidence slump over his Formula 1 prospects this year, despite another weekend where a good result has slipped from his grasp.

May 30, 2019
Racing Point targets "good fix" to Monaco setback for Canada
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point targets "good fix" to Monaco setback for Canada

Racing Point Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer says the team will have a "good fix" for its qualifying issues for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix after struggling in Monaco.

May 30, 2019
Mercedes reveals Hamilton clipping airgun delayed Bottas stop
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals Hamilton clipping airgun delayed Bottas stop

Mercedes has revealed that a mistake at Lewis Hamilton’s pitstop in the Monaco Grand Prix delayed the subsequent stop of Valtteri Bottas, consequently leading to the Finn's pitlane collision with Max Verstappen.

May 30, 2019
The 0.4mm difference that may be costing Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The 0.4mm difference that may be costing Ferrari

A minimal change to the Pirelli tyres for 2019 has proved to be a major tech headache for Formula 1 teams. But some have adapted better than others, which may explain just why Ferrari's pre-season pace has disappeared

May 30, 2019
Rosberg, Webber laud Hamilton's "spectacular" Monaco drive Monaco GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rosberg, Webber laud Hamilton's "spectacular" Monaco drive

Former Monaco Grand Prix winners Nico Rosberg and Mark Webber have praised Lewis Hamilton for what Rosberg described as an "awesome job" en route to a nervy win in the Principality.

May 30, 2019
Honda believes engine can now hit required mileage target
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda believes engine can now hit required mileage target

Honda is optimistic its latest Formula 1 engine is capable of lasting seven grands prix, which would mark an important step in its bid to produce a title-challenging product.

May 30, 2019

