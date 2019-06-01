Sign in
Hamilton wary of "squandering" F1 chances by retiring early
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wary of "squandering" F1 chances by retiring early

Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton says that he can “definitely” see himself racing for many more years, with the goal of matching Michael Schumacher’s seven titles.

3h ago
Deodhar scores first Euro NASCAR podium at Brands Brands Hatch
NASCAR Euro / Race report

Deodhar scores first Euro NASCAR podium at Brands

Indian racing driver Advait Deodhar notched up his maiden Elite 2 division podium in the Brands Hatch round of NASCAR Whelen Euro series on Saturday.

6h ago
Portugal WRC: Tanak on verge of victory as Meeke spins Rally Portugal
WRC / Leg report

Portugal WRC: Tanak on verge of victory as Meeke spins

Toyota’s Ott Tanak is within touching distance of victory on Rally Portugal, as Kris Meeke dropped behind World Rally Championship rival Thierry Neuville with a costly spin.

1h ago
Mugello Moto3: Arbolino edges Dalla Porta for maiden win Mugello
Moto3 / Race report

Mugello Moto3: Arbolino edges Dalla Porta for maiden win

Tony Arbolino scored his maiden grand prix victory on home soil at Mugello after drafting past Lorenzo Dalla Porta on the run to the finish line at the end of a pulsating Moto3 race.

1h ago
Why Ferrari should stick with Binotto Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Ferrari should stick with Binotto

Mattia Binotto has been very effective in improving Ferrari technical department - but his recent promotion has not immediately transformed Formula 1's most evocative and emotional team.

2h ago
Mugello MotoGP: Marquez leads Mir in warm-up Italian GP
MotoGP / Practice report

Mugello MotoGP: Marquez leads Mir in warm-up

Italian Grand Prix polesitter Marc Marquez topped Sunday's morning warm-up session at Mugello with Suzuki's Joan Mir less than a tenth behind in second.

3h ago
Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat
WEC / Breaking news

Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat

Toyota LMP1 recruit Brendon Hartley says he is looking to combine his new FIA World Endurance Championship role with a race seat in Formula E with Porsche.

3h ago
Thailand ARRC: Sethu qualifies seventh but crashes Buriram
Asia Road Racing Championship / Race report

Thailand ARRC: Sethu qualifies seventh but crashes

Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu qualified a career-best seventh for the opening race of the Thailand Asia Road Racing Championship round, but two separate incidents left him a lowly 22nd in the final classifications

22h ago
Lorenzo: Reluctant Honda needs changes despite Marquez form Italian GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Reluctant Honda needs changes despite Marquez form

Jorge Lorenzo feels Honda teammate Marc Marquez's imperious MotoGP form is making the Japanese manufacturer reluctant to make changes to the bike that would help its other riders.

19h ago
Formula 1's current engine technology "too incredible"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1's current engine technology "too incredible"

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green believes the current Formula 1 engines are "too incredible" and reckons the sport could benefit from a simpler power unit.

Jun 1, 2019
Mugello MotoGP - How to watch the race in India Italian GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mugello MotoGP - How to watch the race in India

Italy's Mugello circuit will host the sixth round of the 2019 MotoGP season. Here's how you can watch the race in India.

May 30, 2019

Dakar's Saudi move has its positives - TVS rider Metge
Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar's Saudi move has its positives - TVS rider Metge

Dakar’s switch to Saudi Arabia in 2020 will offer a much needed new route for competitors, according to Sherco TVS rider Adrien Metge.

May 29, 2019
Monaco GP statistics: Mercedes and Honda shine Monaco GP
Formula 1 / Top List

Monaco GP statistics: Mercedes and Honda shine

All key statistics and figures from the Monaco Grand Prix, the most prestigious round of the Formula 1 season.

May 28, 2019
Gallery: All Mugello MotoGP race winners
MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: All Mugello MotoGP race winners

Here's the full list of riders who have won the Italian round of MotoGP at Mugello since 2002.

May 31, 2019
Gill, MRF to skip 2019 WRC2 season
WRC / Breaking news

Gill, MRF to skip 2019 WRC2 season

MRF will skip the 2019 World Rally Championship-2 season in favour of a year of testing, Motorsport.com has learned.

May 22, 2019
Weekend Preview: MotoGP, WRC, ARRC
MotoGP / Preview

Weekend Preview: MotoGP, WRC, ARRC

A host of Indian drivers and riders will compete internationally this weekend, as MotoGP and WRC serve as the headline events. Preview:

May 30, 2019
Four franchises for X1 Racing League already sold
General / Breaking news

Four franchises for X1 Racing League already sold

Four franchises for the X1 Racing League have already been sold as the new Indian racing series continues to gather steam ahead of its first season in November.

May 8, 2019
Indian rallies need "more security" to introduce roadbooks - Metge
Indian Rally / Breaking news

Indian rallies need "more security" to introduce roadbooks - Metge

Sherco TVS ace Adrien Metge says Indian cross-country rallies need to ramp up security around their events before they can consider replacing GPS devices with roadbooks.

May 15, 2019
Gallery: All Red Bull F1 showruns in India
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Red Bull F1 showruns in India

Red Bull has taken its Formula 1 showcar to different parts of India over the last decade, from the streets of Delhi and Hyderbad to the Khardung La Pass in the Himalayas.

Apr 22, 2019
National Karting C'ship overhauled, JK Tyre back as lead sponsor
Kart / Breaking news

National Karting C'ship overhauled, JK Tyre back as lead sponsor

JK Tyre has returned as the title sponsor of the National Karting Championship in 2019, coinciding with a major overhaul for the entry-level series.

May 23, 2019
Gallery: All circuits F1 visited in its 1000-race history
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All circuits F1 visited in its 1000-race history

Formula 1 celebrated its 1000th race in Shanghai last week. While the current calendar comprises 21 races, 72 race tracks have hosted at least one grand prix in the past.

Apr 21, 2019

Why IndyCar chose Red Bull's screen that F1 rejected 07:58
IndyCar

Why IndyCar chose Red Bull's screen that F1 rejected

1h ago
WRC: Rally Portugal SS11-12 01:54
WRC

WRC: Rally Portugal SS11-12

16h ago
WRC: Rally Portugal SS7-10 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Portugal SS7-10

16h ago

Mugello Moto2: Marquez scores dominant win Mugello
Moto2 / Race report

Mugello Moto2: Marquez scores dominant win

Marc VDS rider Alex Marquez took a second consecutive Moto2 victory at Mugello in dominant fashion, cutting Lorenzo Baldassarri's lead down to two points.

19m ago
Andretti Autosport drivers left fuming at IndyCar Race Control Detroit
IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport drivers left fuming at IndyCar Race Control

Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay are angry that gambling on an early switch to slicks in the first race of IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix double-header was negated when the pits opened under yellow before the field had packed up together.

8h ago
Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Top List

Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day

Teams have gathered in Le Mans for the Test Day ahead of this year’s 24-hour race. Here are 50 great images ahead of Sunday’s running, click on the arrows to scroll through the images.

8h ago
Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak Paul Ricard
Blancpain Endurance / Race report

Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak

Bentley made up for its 2018 disappointment at Paul Ricard by dominating this year's edition of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup's 1000km race.

9h ago
Tander to make TCR Australia debut at Phillip Island
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Tander to make TCR Australia debut at Phillip Island

Former Supercars champion Garth Tander will join the TCR Australia field at Phillip Island next weekend, it has been announced.

9h ago
Dixon: We’ve got nothing to lose now, we’ll just go for wins Detroit
IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon: We’ve got nothing to lose now, we’ll just go for wins

Scott Dixon says that the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team has no other option but to just go for IndyCar race victories now that he has slipped 92 points off the championship lead in the opening race at Detroit.

11h ago
Alon Day makes late pass to score victory in Brands Hatch Brands Hatch
NASCAR Euro / Race report

Alon Day makes late pass to score victory in Brands Hatch

Defending NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champ picks up his third consecutive series win on Saturday in the NASCAR Grand Prix UK.

12h ago
Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden beats Rossi in wet-dry Race 1 Detroit
IndyCar / Race report

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden beats Rossi in wet-dry Race 1

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden scored victory in Race 1 of IndyCar's Chevrolet Grand Prix at Detroit, holding off Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi, as Takuma Sato scooped third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

12h ago
Detroit IndyCar: Race 1 delayed by storms, lightning warnings Detroit
IndyCar / Breaking news

Detroit IndyCar: Race 1 delayed by storms, lightning warnings

The first of this weekend’s two NTT IndyCar Series races at Belle Isle, due to start at 3.50pm ET, has been delayed due to thunderstorms.

15h ago
Cole Custer takes Pocono Xfinity win with last-lap pass Pocono
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Cole Custer takes Pocono Xfinity win with last-lap pass

It was a thrilling finish to Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway with Cole Custer taking the checkered flag for Stewart-Haas Racing.

15h ago
Detroit IMSA: Cameron, Montoya win for Acura Team Penske Detroit
IMSA / Race report

Detroit IMSA: Cameron, Montoya win for Acura Team Penske

Acura’s Dane Cameron held off a charging Felipe Nasr in the closing laps of the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic in Detroit to clinch a second consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory for himself and Juan Pablo Montoya.

16h ago
Portugal WRC: Tanak's lead eroded while Latvala retires Rally Portugal
WRC / Leg report

Portugal WRC: Tanak's lead eroded while Latvala retires

Toyota’s Ott Tanak clung onto the lead of Rally Portugal over Kris Meeke and Thierry Neuville, as both he and teammate Jari-Matti Latvala suffered damper issues.

18h ago

Giorgio Piola F1 Technical Analysis
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part one
Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part one

The Monaco Grand Prix marked a significant milestone for Formula 1’s pre-eminent technical journalist, as Giorgio Piola covered his 814th Grand Prix – making it his 50th year covering the sport!

May 30, 2019
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The rock and roll 1970s
Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The rock and roll 1970s

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix marked a significant milestone for Formula 1’s preeminent technical journalist, as Giorgio Piola covered his 814th Grand Prix – making it his 50th year covering the sport!

May 28, 2019
Giorgio Piola launches Fine Art collection on Kickstarter
Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola launches Fine Art collection on Kickstarter

High-quality Formula 1 technical drawings, hand-picked by illustrator legend Giorgio Piola, can be yours to hang on your wall for as little as $100.

May 27, 2019
Giorgio Piola’s magic Monaco moments over 50 years
Formula 1 / Commentary

Giorgio Piola’s magic Monaco moments over 50 years

Legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola is celebrating 50 years of attending Formula 1 races, and this career retrospective is a collection of his favourite moments from the Monaco Grand Prix.

May 23, 2019
Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Formula 1 / Analysis

Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Monte Carlo pitlane at the Monaco Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

May 22, 2019
