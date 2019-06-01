Hamilton wary of "squandering" F1 chances by retiring early
Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton says that he can “definitely” see himself racing for many more years, with the goal of matching Michael Schumacher’s seven titles.
Deodhar scores first Euro NASCAR podium at Brands
Indian racing driver Advait Deodhar notched up his maiden Elite 2 division podium in the Brands Hatch round of NASCAR Whelen Euro series on Saturday.
Portugal WRC: Tanak on verge of victory as Meeke spins
Toyota’s Ott Tanak is within touching distance of victory on Rally Portugal, as Kris Meeke dropped behind World Rally Championship rival Thierry Neuville with a costly spin.
Mugello Moto3: Arbolino edges Dalla Porta for maiden win
Tony Arbolino scored his maiden grand prix victory on home soil at Mugello after drafting past Lorenzo Dalla Porta on the run to the finish line at the end of a pulsating Moto3 race.
Why Ferrari should stick with Binotto
Mattia Binotto has been very effective in improving Ferrari technical department - but his recent promotion has not immediately transformed Formula 1's most evocative and emotional team.
Mugello MotoGP: Marquez leads Mir in warm-up
Italian Grand Prix polesitter Marc Marquez topped Sunday's morning warm-up session at Mugello with Suzuki's Joan Mir less than a tenth behind in second.
Hartley: Toyota drive no barrier to Porsche FE seat
Toyota LMP1 recruit Brendon Hartley says he is looking to combine his new FIA World Endurance Championship role with a race seat in Formula E with Porsche.
Thailand ARRC: Sethu qualifies seventh but crashes
Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu qualified a career-best seventh for the opening race of the Thailand Asia Road Racing Championship round, but two separate incidents left him a lowly 22nd in the final classifications
Lorenzo: Reluctant Honda needs changes despite Marquez form
Jorge Lorenzo feels Honda teammate Marc Marquez's imperious MotoGP form is making the Japanese manufacturer reluctant to make changes to the bike that would help its other riders.
Formula 1's current engine technology "too incredible"
Racing Point technical director Andrew Green believes the current Formula 1 engines are "too incredible" and reckons the sport could benefit from a simpler power unit.
Mugello MotoGP - How to watch the race in India
Italy's Mugello circuit will host the sixth round of the 2019 MotoGP season. Here's how you can watch the race in India.
Dakar's Saudi move has its positives - TVS rider Metge
Dakar’s switch to Saudi Arabia in 2020 will offer a much needed new route for competitors, according to Sherco TVS rider Adrien Metge.
Monaco GP statistics: Mercedes and Honda shine
All key statistics and figures from the Monaco Grand Prix, the most prestigious round of the Formula 1 season.
Gallery: All Mugello MotoGP race winners
Here's the full list of riders who have won the Italian round of MotoGP at Mugello since 2002.
Gill, MRF to skip 2019 WRC2 season
MRF will skip the 2019 World Rally Championship-2 season in favour of a year of testing, Motorsport.com has learned.
Weekend Preview: MotoGP, WRC, ARRC
A host of Indian drivers and riders will compete internationally this weekend, as MotoGP and WRC serve as the headline events. Preview:
Four franchises for X1 Racing League already sold
Four franchises for the X1 Racing League have already been sold as the new Indian racing series continues to gather steam ahead of its first season in November.
Indian rallies need "more security" to introduce roadbooks - Metge
Sherco TVS ace Adrien Metge says Indian cross-country rallies need to ramp up security around their events before they can consider replacing GPS devices with roadbooks.
Gallery: All Red Bull F1 showruns in India
Red Bull has taken its Formula 1 showcar to different parts of India over the last decade, from the streets of Delhi and Hyderbad to the Khardung La Pass in the Himalayas.
National Karting C'ship overhauled, JK Tyre back as lead sponsor
JK Tyre has returned as the title sponsor of the National Karting Championship in 2019, coinciding with a major overhaul for the entry-level series.
Gallery: All circuits F1 visited in its 1000-race history
Formula 1 celebrated its 1000th race in Shanghai last week. While the current calendar comprises 21 races, 72 race tracks have hosted at least one grand prix in the past.
Mugello Moto2: Marquez scores dominant win
Marc VDS rider Alex Marquez took a second consecutive Moto2 victory at Mugello in dominant fashion, cutting Lorenzo Baldassarri's lead down to two points.
Andretti Autosport drivers left fuming at IndyCar Race Control
Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay are angry that gambling on an early switch to slicks in the first race of IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix double-header was negated when the pits opened under yellow before the field had packed up together.
Gallery: Get set for the Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day
Teams have gathered in Le Mans for the Test Day ahead of this year’s 24-hour race. Here are 50 great images ahead of Sunday’s running, click on the arrows to scroll through the images.
Paul Ricard Blancpain: Bentley dominates after 2018 heartbreak
Bentley made up for its 2018 disappointment at Paul Ricard by dominating this year's edition of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup's 1000km race.
Tander to make TCR Australia debut at Phillip Island
Former Supercars champion Garth Tander will join the TCR Australia field at Phillip Island next weekend, it has been announced.
Dixon: We’ve got nothing to lose now, we’ll just go for wins
Scott Dixon says that the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team has no other option but to just go for IndyCar race victories now that he has slipped 92 points off the championship lead in the opening race at Detroit.
Alon Day makes late pass to score victory in Brands Hatch
Defending NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champ picks up his third consecutive series win on Saturday in the NASCAR Grand Prix UK.
Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden beats Rossi in wet-dry Race 1
Team Penske's Josef Newgarden scored victory in Race 1 of IndyCar's Chevrolet Grand Prix at Detroit, holding off Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi, as Takuma Sato scooped third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.
Detroit IndyCar: Race 1 delayed by storms, lightning warnings
The first of this weekend’s two NTT IndyCar Series races at Belle Isle, due to start at 3.50pm ET, has been delayed due to thunderstorms.
Cole Custer takes Pocono Xfinity win with last-lap pass
It was a thrilling finish to Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway with Cole Custer taking the checkered flag for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Detroit IMSA: Cameron, Montoya win for Acura Team Penske
Acura’s Dane Cameron held off a charging Felipe Nasr in the closing laps of the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic in Detroit to clinch a second consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory for himself and Juan Pablo Montoya.
Portugal WRC: Tanak's lead eroded while Latvala retires
Toyota’s Ott Tanak clung onto the lead of Rally Portugal over Kris Meeke and Thierry Neuville, as both he and teammate Jari-Matti Latvala suffered damper issues.
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The big bang 1980s, part one
The Monaco Grand Prix marked a significant milestone for Formula 1’s pre-eminent technical journalist, as Giorgio Piola covered his 814th Grand Prix – making it his 50th year covering the sport!
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The rock and roll 1970s
This year’s Monaco Grand Prix marked a significant milestone for Formula 1’s preeminent technical journalist, as Giorgio Piola covered his 814th Grand Prix – making it his 50th year covering the sport!
Giorgio Piola launches Fine Art collection on Kickstarter
High-quality Formula 1 technical drawings, hand-picked by illustrator legend Giorgio Piola, can be yours to hang on your wall for as little as $100.
Giorgio Piola’s magic Monaco moments over 50 years
Legendary technical illustrator Giorgio Piola is celebrating 50 years of attending Formula 1 races, and this career retrospective is a collection of his favourite moments from the Monaco Grand Prix.
Monaco GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Monte Carlo pitlane at the Monaco Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.